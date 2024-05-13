Esha, Anish get second wins in Olympics trials

PTI

New Delhi/Bhopal, May 12

Esha Singh and Anish Bhanwala registered their second Olympics trial wins in the women’s 25m pistol and men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol, respectively.

Esha notched her first win in the event, shooting 43 in the finals. Her score was a point more than the world record set by Korean Kim Yeji. Manu Bhaker came second with 40 hits while Rhythm Sangwan picked up the final podium place, bowing out ahead of the 10th and final series with a score of 33.