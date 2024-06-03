Esha enters 25m pistol final at Munich World Cup

Munich: Indian shooter Esha Singh qualified for the women's 25m pistol final at the ISSF World Cup after scoring 293 in the qualification round here today. In the 10m air rifle, Arjun Babuta shot a 635.1 while shooting for ranking points only (RPO). His overall was the second-best score of the day in the event. Ramita continued to impress with a 633.0 to make the final in the fourth spot.

New Delhi

Long jumper Nayana James wins gold in Taiwan

Top Indian long jumper Nayana James continued her strong form as she won gold medal at the Taiwan Athletics Open with an effort of 6.43 metres in Chinese Taipei today. Meanwhile, rising Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur won gold in the men's 200m race at the Trofeo de Atletismo Ciudad de Salamanca-Memorial Carlos Gil Perez athletics meet in Spain.

Lancaster

Aditi T-29 after tough third round at US Women's Open

Aditi Ashok endured another rollercoaster round, carding a below-par 3-over 73 to be tied-29th on the third day of the US Women's Open. Aditi's rounds included two birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey. The lead at 5-under is shared by Wichanee Meechai (69), Andrea Lee (67) and Minjee Lee (66).

Paris

French auction house delays sale of Maradona's trophy

The auction of a trophy awarded to the late Diego Maradona that was planned this week has been postponed, French auction house Aguttes said on Sunday amid a judicial investigation looking into the possible resale of stolen goods. Maradona's heirs this week failed to stop the auction of the Golden Ball trophy he received for being the best player at the 1986 World Cup by starting an urgent judicial motion. Agencies