 Esha Singh, Anish Bhanwala register second win in Olympic Selection Trials : The Tribune India

  • Sports
On average after the first three trials, Manu comfortably leads Esha at the top in the women’s sport pistol while Anish is well ahead of second-placed Vijayveer in the men’s RFP

Esha Singh and Anish Bhanwala registered their second Olympic Selection Trial wins in the women’s 25m pistol and men’s 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol (RFP) respectively here on Sunday. iStock



PTI

New Delhi/Bhopal, May 12

Esha Singh and Anish Bhanwala registered their second Olympic Selection Trial wins in the women’s 25m pistol and men’s 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol (RFP) respectively here on Sunday.

While Anish had won the first trial in the same event in Delhi, Esha had claimed the second trial in the women’s 10m air pistol, also at the Karni Singh range in Delhi.

At the MP State Shooting Academy ranges, Esha notched her first win in women’s 25m pistol trial, shooting 43 in the finals. Her score was a point more than the world record set by Korean Kim Yeji at the Baku World Cup earlier this month.

Manu Bhaker came second with 40 hits while Rhythm Sangwan picked up the final podium place, bowing out ahead of the 10th and final series with a score of 33. Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Abhidnya Patil were fourth and fifth respectively.

In the men’s RFP final, Anish seemed to be in a league of his own, bossing the five-man finals field with three perfect series of five hits in the beginning. He missed just four to finish with 36 hits for the win.

Vijayveer Sidhu did stutter in the beginning, but eventually, held his own to come in second with 31 hits. Ankur Goel was third with 19, while Adarsh Singh and Bhavesh Shekhawat came fourth and fifth respectively.

All 10 shooters will come back on Monday for the fourth trial and final match in both the events at the Olympic Selection Trials.

On average after the first three trials, Manu comfortably leads Esha at the top in the women’s sport pistol while Anish is well ahead of second-placed Vijayveer in the men’s RFP.

