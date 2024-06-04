Esha Singh in medal contention at Munich World Cup

Munich

India’s Ramita Jindal gave a good account of herself but still finished sixth in the women’s 10m air rifle, while Esha Singh qualified in the sixth place in the 25m sports pistol to keep her medal hopes alive in the ISSF World Cup here today. Esha made the final after aggregating 584 at the end of the rapid round, in which she scored a 291 today.

New Delhi

Doordarshan to telecast India matches of T20 WC

Prasar Bharati today announced that it will telecast India’s matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the Paris Olympics and Wimbledon on its DD Sports channel.

Lancaster

Aditi finishes tied-26th at US Women’s Open

Aditi Ashok suffered two bogeys at the end of a rather difficult week at the US Women’s Open as She shot a 71 to finish tied-26th at eight over for the week. Yuka Saso shot a 2-under 68 in her final round to capture her second US Women’s Open title.

Gandhinagar

Dakshita beats WGM Rakshitta in World Jr chess

Dakshita Kumawat sprang a major surprise by defeating Woman Grand Master Rakshitta Ravi in the second round of World Junior girls’ Chess Championship today.

London

New global event means World C’ship every year

World Athletics today launched a new season-ending championship that will offer a record prize money of $10 million and pit the world and Olympics champions and Diamond League winners against each other to decide the season’s ultimate performers. The tournament is named the ‘World Athletics Ultimate Championship’.

London

Chelsea name Maresca as new coach, gets 5-yr contract

Chelsea have appointed Enzo Maresca as new head coach on a five-year contract, the EPL club said. — Agencies