Euro 2024: Conceicao to the rescue

LEIPZIG, June 19

Francisco Conceicao came off the bench to grab a predatory stoppage-time winner as Portugal kick-started their Euro 2024 campaign with an edgy 2-1 Group F win over a dogged but cautious Czech Republic side in a tight contest on Tuesday.

Conceicao, who was brought on in the 90th minute, pounced on a mistake by Robin Hranac to fire home from close range in the third minute of added time soon after Portugal were crestfallen when Diogo Jota’s effort was ruled out by VAR for offside.

“He deserves it. He always works with one eye in front of the goal, he sniffs out goals,” Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said of the 21-year-old scorer. “He was the fireworks we needed today.”

The Czechs had stunned the Portuguese fans packed inside the Leipzig Stadium when they took the lead out of the blue in the 62nd minute as Lukas Provod’s superb curling effort threatened to cause an almighty upset. Yet unfortunate defender Hranac scored an own goal seven minutes later to set up a frantic finish that saw Portugal claim the three points to leave them level in the group with Turkey who beat Georgia 3-1 earlier on Tuesday.

With 41-year-old Pepe, who became the oldest player in Euros history, at centre back, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 39 and playing at a record sixth Euros, up front, Portugal banked on experience against a Czech side with the youngest squad in the tournament.

The match was meant to be a walk in the park for the highly fancied Portuguse, who came into the tournament on the back of a flawless qualifying campaign in which they won all 10 matches, scoring 36 goals and conceding twice.

But as is so often the way in major tournaments the script needed a hasty rewrite. — Reuters