Euro 2024: Demiral double helps Turkey beat Austria

Leipzig, July 3

A first-minute goal and a stellar save in the final seconds helped send Turkey into the quarterfinals of the Euro 2024. Merih Demiral scored twice, including the opener after just 57 seconds, and goalkeeper Mert Gunok pulled off one of the saves of tournament deep into injury time as Turkey beat Austria 2-1 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Gunok showed great reflexes and agility, diving to his right to palm away a close-range header from Christoph Baumgartner four minutes into added time. That save set up a quarterfinal against Netherlands. “Our team spirit showed until the last minute,” Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said. — AP