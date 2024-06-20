Euro 2024: Germany cruise into knockouts

STUTTGART, June 19

Goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany a comfortable 2-0 win over Hungary in Group A that made the host nation the first side to qualify for the knockout stage at Euro 2024.

With two wins out of two, the Germans are guaranteed to be at least among the four best third-placed teams.

Albania hold Croatia

Hamburg: Albania snatched an equaliser in added time for a stunning 2-2 draw against Croatia in a thrilling contest, but the result left both countries with a tall order if they are to progress to the last-16. Both countries are left effectively needing to win their last group games if they are to progress further.

Portugal snatch win

Leipzig: Francisco Conceicao came off the bench to grab a predatory stoppage-time winner as Portugal kick-started their campaign with an edgy 2-1 Group F win over a dogged but cautious Czech Republic side in a tight contest on Tuesday. — Reuters

