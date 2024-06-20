Euro 2024: Germany cruise into knockouts

STUTTGART, June 19
Goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan gave Germany a comfortable 2-0 win over Hungary in Group A that made the host nation the first side to qualify for the knockout stage at Euro 2024.
With two wins out of two, the Germans are guaranteed to be at least among the four best third-placed teams.
Albania hold Croatia
Hamburg: Albania snatched an equaliser in added time for a stunning 2-2 draw against Croatia in a thrilling contest, but the result left both countries with a tall order if they are to progress to the last-16. Both countries are left effectively needing to win their last group games if they are to progress further.
Portugal snatch win
Leipzig: Francisco Conceicao came off the bench to grab a predatory stoppage-time winner as Portugal kick-started their campaign with an edgy 2-1 Group F win over a dogged but cautious Czech Republic side in a tight contest on Tuesday. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30