Euro 2024: It’s exciting, star-studded & unpredictable

London, June 13

A returning Cristiano Ronaldo, a rampant Kylian Mbappe and a resurgent Germany. Throw in a Harry Kane-powered England and defending champions Italy, and the Euro 2024 is wide open. That’s without mentioning three-time winners Spain.

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France group e: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine group f: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic Group stage: June 14-26; knockouts: June 29-July 6; semifinals: July 9-10; Final: july 14

The unpredictability of the European Championship, which begins in Munich tomorrow, makes it such a compelling viewing. Even in its expanded format of 24 teams, there is always the potential for a surprise.

14 Germany are taking part in their 14th Euros, more than any other team. They have won the trophy three times, the joint-most alongside Spain 5 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo ended the last Euros in 2020 as the top scorer, netting five goals. He has scored 14 goals in the competition — the most in Euros history

This is the tournament, after all, that was won by rank outsiders Greece in 2004. In 1992, it was won by Denmark, a team that hadn’t even qualified for the final but was granted entry at the 11th hour when war-torn Yugoslavia was banned.

Host nation Germany hopes to create a welcoming and festive atmosphere for millions of fans who will watch the games in stadiums or fan zones across the country — like it did when it hosted the 2006 World Cup. As always, the threat of hooliganism looms over the European Championship, where clashes between rival fans have become a common feature. On the field of play, there is reason to expect an exciting tournament without the Covid-19 restrictions in place during the previous Euros in 2021.

England and France are among the favourites. Three years ago, England were just a penalty shootout away from winning their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup but lost the final to Italy.

Since then, manager Gareth Southgate has seen the emergence of Jude Bellingham as one of the top talents in world football, while Phil Foden has shone brightly for Manchester City.

France also suffered the heartbreak of a shootout defeat when they lost the World Cup final in Qatar to Argentina. Mbappe remains their star attraction, but he is surrounded by top-class talent throughout the French squad in the form of Antoine Griezmann, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ousmane Dembele and Kingsley Coman.

Ronaldo will be back competing in Europe after heading to Saudi Arabia to play his club football. Even at 39, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker is still a goal machine — scoring 10 during Portugal’s perfect qualifying campaign. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cristiano Ronaldo #England #Football #Germany #London #Spain #Switzerland