Europa league: Alonso’s Leverkusen turning heads

Berlin, December 15

Bayer Leverkusen completed the Europa League group stage with a 5-1 rout of Norwegian club Molde to remain unbeaten across all competitions this season.

The Bundesliga leaders finished as the only team with a perfect record in Europe’s second-tier tournament with six wins from six in Group H after conceding just three goals and scoring 19.

Patrik Schick and Edmond Tapsoba scored and Martin Ellingsen’s own goal made it 3-0 before halftime in Germany. Adam Hlozek added two more in the second half for Xabi Alonso’s team.

Leverkusen extended their unbeaten streak to 23 games, which includes 14 in the Bundesliga. The team also has won three matches to reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup. Qarabag took second place in the group for a spot in a Europa League knockout stage for the first time after a 2-1 win over Hacken. Leverkusen, Liverpool and Atalanta had already qualified for the Round of 16 before the final round of games.

Union Saint-Gilloise handed Liverpool a 2-1 loss at a game played at RSC Anderlecht Stadium in Brussels. With the job in the group done, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fielded the youngest starting line-up in a European match with an average age of 22 years and 156 days. — AP

