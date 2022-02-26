Naples

Europa League: Barca advance, Dortmund out

Barcelona found their scoring touch again to reach the Round of 16 of the Europa League with a 4-2 win over Napoli, while Rangers knocked out Borussia Dortmund in Glasgow.

Bengaluru

Delhi beat Patna to become PKL Season 8 champions

Dabang Delhi KC clinched the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 title by eking out a 37-36 win over Patna Pirates in the summit clash. Raider Naveen Kumar (13 points) and all-rounder Vijay (14 points) starred for Delhi as they overcame a tough challenge from three-time champions Patna.

Margao

Jamshedpur one step closer to maiden semis spot

Jordan Murray came off the bench to score the winner as Jamshedpur FC edged past NorthEast United 3-2 to stay one point away from a maiden semifinal berth in the Indian Super League.

Christchurch

Erwee ton gives South Africa flying start in second Test

Rookie opener Sarel Erwee savoured a maiden century as South Africa shrugged off a nightmare first Test against New Zealand to dominate Day 1 of the second Test. South Africa were 238/3 at stumps. Anchored by Erwee’s 108, South Africa’s Day 1 total eclipsed their two innings combined in last week’s opener at the same ground. — Agencies