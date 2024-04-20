Europa league: Liverpool left red-faced; Leverkusen through

London, April 19

Liverpool failed to overcome a three-goal deficit and were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday despite beating Atalanta 1-0 in the second leg of their quarterfinal match-up.

The result officially ended Liverpool’s hopes of a treble of trophies in manager Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield, though the feat had looked unlikely after the Italian team won 3-0 in the first leg in Merseyside.

“We won the game and that was the reaction we wanted to show,” Klopp said. “It was difficult and we knew it would be, but Atalanta deserve to go through, 100%.”

Days after celebrating their first-ever Bundesliga title, Bayer Leverkusen remained on course to claim a historic treble by holding West Ham to a 1-1 draw at London Stadium to stretch their unbeaten streak to 44. Xabi Alonso’s team advanced to the semifinals 3-1 on aggregate.

Leverkusen will face Roma in the last-four stage after the capital club beat AC Milan 2-1 in an all-Italian quarterfinal to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Alonso’s team will play second-division Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final in Berlin on May 25, three days after the Europa League final in Dublin.

Atalanta will meet Marseille after the French team topped Benfica 4-2 in a shootout after winning 1-0 to level the aggregate score at 2-2. — AP

