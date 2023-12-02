Europa league: Reds riding good

Liverpool, December 1
Liverpool advanced to the Round of 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare after Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo scored early to set the tone in a 4-0 victory over Austria’s LASK.
Diaz headed in a cross from Joe Gomez for the opener in the 12th before Gakpo tapped in Mohamed Salah’s pass three minutes later at Anfield. Salah made it 3-0 early in the second half in what was his 199th goal for the Reds. Gakpo added his second in stoppage time.
Liverpool are four points clear atop Group E with 12 points. Toulouse are second on eight after a 0-0 draw with Union Saint-Gilloise.
Leverkusen remained the only team with a perfect record after five games. Victor Boniface and substitute Patrik Schick contributed a goal apiece for a 2-0 victory at Hacken in Group H and a place in the Round of 16.
Tomas Soucek struck late again to help West Ham beat TSC Backa Topola 1-0 and advance to the knockout stage.
West Ham are tied atop Group A with Germany’s Freiburg, who routed Olympiacos 5-0. Michael Gregoritsch had a hat-trick by the 36th minute. Kiliann Sildillia and Ritsu Doan also scored. The winners both have 12 points.
Brighton advanced from Group B after Joao Pedro converted from the spot for a 1-0 win over 10-man AEK in Athens.
Marseille forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick included a stunning overhead kick and two penalties — one in stoppage time — in a 4-3 win over 10-man Ajax to lead Group B with 11 points. Brighton trail by one. AEK remain on four points in third, Ajax have two.
In Group F, 41-year-old goalkeeper Pepe Reina helped Villarreal beat Panathinaikos 3-2 to climb to second on an all-time list of appearances in European competition with his 189. Only Cristiano Ronaldo played more, 197. — AP
