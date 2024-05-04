Europa League: Rome sweet Rome

Rome, May 3

An imposing stadium in a major foreign capital did nothing to stop Bayer Leverkusen’s record unbeaten march across Europe.

47 Unbeaten games for the German club. No club from Europe’s five biggest leagues — in Germany, England, Italy, Spain and France — has had a longer unbeaten streak

The freshly crowned first-time Bundesliga champions silenced the Stadio Olimpico with a 2-0 win at AS Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday to extend their unbeaten streak to 47 matches across all competitions.

“We take things game by game and we are not thinking about being unbeaten,” Leverkusen midfielder Amine Adli said.

Leverkusen’s last loss across all competitions was a 0-3 defeat to Bochum in the final round of last season’s Bundesliga nearly a year ago — on May 27, 2023. — AP

