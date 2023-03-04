Every boundary, six, wicket is going to be victory for gender equality in cricket: Sachin Tendulkar ahead of WPL opener

ANI

Mumbai, March 4

Ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on Saturday, Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday remarked that every boundary, every six and every wicket is going to be a “victory for gender equality” in cricket.

He also urged the fans to support the league and women making “her-story”.

“As the @wplt20 begins, let’s remember that every boundary will be broken & hit out of the park for a six, and every wicket is going to be a victory for gender equality in cricket. Let’s cheer on the incredible women making her-story! All the best @BCCI for organizing it. #WPL2023,” tweeted Tendulkar.

In its first season, the Women’s Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

The league will start on March 4 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

On Sunday, March 5, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.

The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.