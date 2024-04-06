‘Everyone is a MS Dhoni fan’: SRH players praise CSK legend during IPL match

ANI

Hyderabad, April 6

After the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, the Hyderabad-based franchise players praised MS Dhoni and said that everyone is a fan of him.

The IPL shared a small clip on their social media handle where Hyderabad players hailed the former CSK skipper's aura.

Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen said that Dhoni will go down as a legend.

“He is going down as a legend. Especially in this country, as well,” Klaasen said.

Meanwhile, the former SRH skipper Aiden Markram called Dhoni a “legend.” “Yeah, he's still got it. He is still the legend,” Markram said.

On the other hand, Pacer Jaydev Unadkat said that the 42-year-old has got that “aura” behind him.

“There is no point denying the fact that everyone is a MS Dhoni fan. He has got aura behind him,” Unadkat said.

“From Orange, To Yellow. For MS Dhoni ft. Hyderabad,” IPL wrote on X while sharing the video.

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a massive six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of the IPL at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH has climbed to the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in four games, giving them four points. With the same win-loss ratio, CSK is at the third spot with four points due to a better run rate.

#Cricket #IPL #Social Media