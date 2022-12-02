Ex-Australia cricket captain Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare: Reports

Reuters

Perth, December 2

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports in the Australian media said.

According to the reports, Ponting left the Perth Stadium around lunchtime after feeling unwell.

The 47-year-old, who is part of the Seven Network's commentary team for Australia's two-test home series against West Indies, told colleagues he was feeling alright but went to hospital as a precaution, reports added.

"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media.

"It's not yet known if Ponting will return to commentate on Saturday, or the remainder of the test." Australia captain Pat Cummins wished Ponting well following the third day's play.

"We were just chatting to him this morning out on the field," Cummins told reporters. "By all reports it sounds like he's going OK, but anything like that is obviously super scary so I wish him the best." Ponting, who retired from international cricket in 2012, played 168 tests for Australia and is one of cricket's most successful captains with 48 victories in 77 tests.

Since retiring, he has coached the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

#Australia #Cricket