‘No fuel at petrol stations, no cash in Lahore ATMs’: Ex-Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez rebukes government

Chandigarh, May 25

Pakistant is witnessing a substandard phase amid rising inflation. With rates of essential commodities at unprecedented high, the country is crumbling to make both the ends meet. People have started raising their concerns, asking government to take note of situation.

In the course Former Pakistan cricketer,Mohammad Hafeez, took to twitter to alarm concerns common man of Pakistan is facing. “No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions. @ImranKhanPTI @CMShehbaz @MaryamNSharif @BBhuttoZardari,” the tweet reads.

No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions. @ImranKhanPTI @CMShehbaz @MaryamNSharif @BBhuttoZardari — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 24, 2022

Hafeez is an eminent cricketer who had represented Pakistan in all three formats and had a decorated international career in which he won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

