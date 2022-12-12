Exit leaves Southgate considering England role

After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 1-2 loss to France in the quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” Southgate said. “I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, the FA. I think it is right to take time to do that.”

Tearful Ronaldo the lasting image of debacle

Cristiano Ronaldo running to the tunnel in tears and as desolate as the football world has ever seen him will be the lasting image for Portugal fans looking back on the World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon D’Or winner, arrived with a mission to prove he could still make a difference. He ended the tournament, however, as a bench player and had no impact as a substitute in his team’s 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Morocco. It was another tale of hope turned to disappointment, controversy and underachievement on the biggest stage for Ronaldo, who was playing his fifth World Cup and hoping it would set him up for new opportunities after his departure from Manchester United. Portugal are used to having Ronaldo as the centre of attention.

Algerians cheer for Morocco’s exploits

Morocco’s World Cup heroics have won it support from across Africa and the Arab world, but in its neighbour and geopolitical rival Algeria, things are a little more complicated. The Atlas Lions have become the first African or Arab team to reach a World Cup semifinal after knocking out a procession of higher-ranked European teams, winning accolades from Dakar to Dubai. Many ordinary Algerians have also cheered their neighbour’s success, whether in a genuine spirit of North African solidarity or from the universal instinct of soccer fans around the world to seek a share in sporting glory. “I feel like I must support Morocco - neighbours, brothers and Muslims,” said Mehdi Belkassam, 25, a kebab seller in Algiers. Agencies