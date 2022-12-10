 Extra-time for Croatia in Qatar : The Tribune India

Extra-time for Croatia in Qatar

Croatia take game beyond 90 minutes again, oust Brazil on penalties to reach semifinals

Extra-time for Croatia in Qatar

Croatia's Dominik Livakovic leads the celebrations after their win over Brazil. ANI



AL RAYYAN, December 9

Croatia battled past tournament favourites Brazil 4-2 on penalties today to reach the World Cup semifinals following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

5 Five of Croatia’s last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including in their penalty shootout win over Japan in the Round of 16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.

7 Croatia goalkeeper Livakovic had more saves in the match (seven) than his Brazil counterpart, Alisson, had in the entire tournament (five).

77 Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Neymar had broken the deadlock deep in extra time by finishing a well-crafted move. Reuters

The 2018 runners-up came through their second consecutive shootout after beating Japan also on penalties in the last-16 stage and will now face either Netherlands or Argentina who play each other later.

In an evening filled with tension and drama, Brazil superstar Neymar thought he had won the game when he rifled in an extra-time goal for the five-time world champions.

Croatia substitute Bruno Petkovic’s left-footed equaliser three minutes from the end of extra time drew his side level, breaking Brazilian hearts in Doha’s Education City Stadium.

The Croats kept their composure from the penalty spot as Brazil’s Marquinhos and Rodrygo failed to convert.

Croatia initially refused to be intimidated by their more illustrious opponents and in the first half successfully stifled most Brazil moves early.

Apart from a weak Vinicius Jr shot, Brazil had little else to offer in terms of attack with Neymar off the pace and shut out by a hard-working backline.

It was Croatia who looked sharper, more skilled in their passing game and with a precise game plan, and by the end of the first half they had the upper hand in terms of possession.

A Neymar free-kick just before the break did not trouble Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic as the Brazilians, whose last win over a European opponent in the knockout phase came in their 2002 final victory over Germany, struggled to find any space.

They did, however, almost take the lead three minutes after the restart when Josko Gvardiol tried to clear the ball but almost turned it into his own goal.

Seconds later, claims for a hand ball by defender Josip Juranovic were shot down following a VAR review before Neymar was sent through by Richarlison in the 55th minute only to have his close-range effort blocked by Livakovic.

The Brazilians, who have now lost four of their last five World Cup quarterfinals all to European opposition, enjoyed a much better start to the second half and came close again in the 66th when Lucas Paqueta was denied by Livakovic.

The Croatia keeper was kept busy and stopped Neymar in the 76th and by that time had more saves in the match (seven) than his Brazil counterpart, Alisson, had in the entire tournament (five).

Livakovic parried another Paqueta shot five minutes later as the few hundred Brazil fans in the stands grew louder and more impatient and the game trickled over into extra time with Brazil coach Tite visibly nervous.

In stoppage time of the first period, Neymar, largely lacklustre until then, launched an attack outside the box, played two consecutive one-twos to bamboozle the tired Croatian defence and then rounded the keeper to equal Brazil great Pele’s record of 77 international goals. But the Croats refused to surrender with Petkovic’s equaliser forcing penalties and coming out on top in the shootout with Livakovic saving Rodrygo’s spot-kick and Marquinos hitting the post. — Reuters

Short Takes

‘Made-in-Sialkot’ ball puts Pak in World Cup

Even though it is a cricket-mad nation, Pakistan is playing a big part in the World Cup by making the balls used on the training fields in Qatar and the replicas sold to fans worldwide. Forward Sports, a multinational sports equipment company in the northeastern city of Sialkot, has been working with Adidas AG for almost 20 years. It is one of two manufacturers of Adidas’ Al Rihla, the official World Cup ball. Forward Sports Director Hassan Masood Khawaja said his company had made 5.5 million Al Rihla balls, including 60,000 high-quality replicas of the balls used in matches.

Memorabilia proves a big draw for fans

Football fans in Doha have been flocking to see a collection of World Cup memorabilia put on show by two Qatari brothers and featuring medals, balls and shirts worn by the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as some more obscure items. Fans from all over the world have been able to view everything from a shirt issued to Netherlands winger Arjen Robben for the 2010 final in South Africa to Diego Maradona’s USA 94 World Cup ID among the rare soccer artefacts owned by the Almeer brothers, Esmael and Khalid. Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: NIA arrests man who supplied weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi

3
Punjab

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

4
Punjab

Punjab to soon launch new industrial development policy, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Brand Connect

Sonobliss Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects Risk, Customer Complaints

6
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building

7
Nation

MP man says he flunked exam after getting distracted by YouTube ads, seeks Rs 75 lakh compensation; here’s what SC said

8
Nation

Pre-wedding photoshoot goes wrong as bride-to-be falls into water-filled quarry in Kerala

9
Nation

Aaftab Poonawala should be hanged for killing my daughter: Shraddha Walkar's father

10
Nation

Bihar IPS officer Amit Lodha, who inspired Netflix web series ‘Khakee’, suspended after being charged with corruption

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Amid Pratibha-Sukhu fight over Himachal Pradesh chief minister post, veteran leader from Kangra stakes claim

Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate

Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building

The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...

Kerala HC declares unconstitutional stipulation of 1-yr separation or more for filing divorce plea

Kerala High Court declares unconstitutional stipulation of 1-year separation or more for filing divorce plea

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia

Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...

Question mark on Indi-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises issue of terrorism

Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue

The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Toddler's body found in toilet in Delhi’s Shahdara

Body of 3-year-old boy found in toilet in Delhi's Shahdara

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Stunning line-up for oldest classical music event

ADC: 33K visited Aam Aadmi Clinics so far

Youth shot at over old enmity

Labourers' boys wrestle their way to glory at state-level games

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

Expedite work on civil air terminal in Halwara, MP Arora tells officials

One killed as mobike rams into Pik-Up

Patwari caught taking bribe

City's 'lungs' turn black in 9 days

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president