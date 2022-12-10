Extra-time for Croatia in Qatar

AL RAYYAN, December 9
Croatia battled past tournament favourites Brazil 4-2 on penalties today to reach the World Cup semifinals following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.
5 Five of Croatia’s last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including in their penalty shootout win over Japan in the Round of 16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.
7 Croatia goalkeeper Livakovic had more saves in the match (seven) than his Brazil counterpart, Alisson, had in the entire tournament (five).
77 Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.
The 2018 runners-up came through their second consecutive shootout after beating Japan also on penalties in the last-16 stage and will now face either Netherlands or Argentina who play each other later.
In an evening filled with tension and drama, Brazil superstar Neymar thought he had won the game when he rifled in an extra-time goal for the five-time world champions.
Croatia substitute Bruno Petkovic’s left-footed equaliser three minutes from the end of extra time drew his side level, breaking Brazilian hearts in Doha’s Education City Stadium.
The Croats kept their composure from the penalty spot as Brazil’s Marquinhos and Rodrygo failed to convert.
Croatia initially refused to be intimidated by their more illustrious opponents and in the first half successfully stifled most Brazil moves early.
Apart from a weak Vinicius Jr shot, Brazil had little else to offer in terms of attack with Neymar off the pace and shut out by a hard-working backline.
It was Croatia who looked sharper, more skilled in their passing game and with a precise game plan, and by the end of the first half they had the upper hand in terms of possession.
A Neymar free-kick just before the break did not trouble Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic as the Brazilians, whose last win over a European opponent in the knockout phase came in their 2002 final victory over Germany, struggled to find any space.
They did, however, almost take the lead three minutes after the restart when Josko Gvardiol tried to clear the ball but almost turned it into his own goal.
Seconds later, claims for a hand ball by defender Josip Juranovic were shot down following a VAR review before Neymar was sent through by Richarlison in the 55th minute only to have his close-range effort blocked by Livakovic.
The Brazilians, who have now lost four of their last five World Cup quarterfinals all to European opposition, enjoyed a much better start to the second half and came close again in the 66th when Lucas Paqueta was denied by Livakovic.
The Croatia keeper was kept busy and stopped Neymar in the 76th and by that time had more saves in the match (seven) than his Brazil counterpart, Alisson, had in the entire tournament (five).
Livakovic parried another Paqueta shot five minutes later as the few hundred Brazil fans in the stands grew louder and more impatient and the game trickled over into extra time with Brazil coach Tite visibly nervous.
In stoppage time of the first period, Neymar, largely lacklustre until then, launched an attack outside the box, played two consecutive one-twos to bamboozle the tired Croatian defence and then rounded the keeper to equal Brazil great Pele’s record of 77 international goals. But the Croats refused to surrender with Petkovic’s equaliser forcing penalties and coming out on top in the shootout with Livakovic saving Rodrygo’s spot-kick and Marquinos hitting the post. — Reuters
Short Takes
‘Made-in-Sialkot’ ball puts Pak in World Cup
Even though it is a cricket-mad nation, Pakistan is playing a big part in the World Cup by making the balls used on the training fields in Qatar and the replicas sold to fans worldwide. Forward Sports, a multinational sports equipment company in the northeastern city of Sialkot, has been working with Adidas AG for almost 20 years. It is one of two manufacturers of Adidas’ Al Rihla, the official World Cup ball. Forward Sports Director Hassan Masood Khawaja said his company had made 5.5 million Al Rihla balls, including 60,000 high-quality replicas of the balls used in matches.
Memorabilia proves a big draw for fans
Football fans in Doha have been flocking to see a collection of World Cup memorabilia put on show by two Qatari brothers and featuring medals, balls and shirts worn by the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as some more obscure items. Fans from all over the world have been able to view everything from a shirt issued to Netherlands winger Arjen Robben for the 2010 final in South Africa to Diego Maradona’s USA 94 World Cup ID among the rare soccer artefacts owned by the Almeer brothers, Esmael and Khalid. Agencies
