Eye of the hurri-Kane: Forward sets record with slick winner vs Wolves

LONDON, August 20

Harry Kane set a Premier League record in goals for a single club today as his headed effort earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers that sent them to the top of the table.

Tottenham were outplayed in the first half but were a different proposition after the interval, with Kane pouncing in the 64th minute to score his 185th Premier League goal. No other player has scored more goals for a single club in the Premier League era, with England skipper Kane moving clear of Sergio Aguero’s tally for Manchester City.

“It’s been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully many more years to go,” Kane said.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha scored two as Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 3-1.

Dortmund implode late

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund conceded three late goals from the 89th minute to lose 3-2 to Werder Bremen in their first Bundesliga defeat of the season. — Agencies