Eye of the hurri-Kane: Forward sets record with slick winner vs Wolves

LONDON, August 20
Harry Kane set a Premier League record in goals for a single club today as his headed effort earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers that sent them to the top of the table.
Tottenham were outplayed in the first half but were a different proposition after the interval, with Kane pouncing in the 64th minute to score his 185th Premier League goal. No other player has scored more goals for a single club in the Premier League era, with England skipper Kane moving clear of Sergio Aguero’s tally for Manchester City.
“It’s been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully many more years to go,” Kane said.
Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha scored two as Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 3-1.
Dortmund implode late
Berlin: Borussia Dortmund conceded three late goals from the 89th minute to lose 3-2 to Werder Bremen in their first Bundesliga defeat of the season. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...