 Eye on the ball : The Tribune India

WTC Final

Eye on the ball

India players are used to Dukes ball, having practised with it during IPL: Axar

Eye on the ball

Shubman Gill during practice. BCCI



PTI

Portsmouth, June 1

Switching from playing T20s to the longest format of the game is difficult but having practised with the red ball throughout the IPL will help in the tough transition at the World Test Championship final against Australia, said India all-rounder Axar Patel.

Ajinkya Rahaneduring practice. BCCI

Most members of the Indian team head to the marquee event after playing T20 cricket in the IPL for over two months. Additionally, while the SG balls are used for the red-ball format in India, the Dukes ball will be used for the WTC final. However, India are prepared for the twin challenges. To familiarise themselves with the Dukes ball, which is used in English conditions, the India players had started working with it well in advance.

“We knew about this before the start of the IPL. So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball,” Axar told ICC. “We had red balls, so we were using them. You know when and how to play, how much time you have,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja during practice. BCCI

The left-arm spinner, however, said that the focus is on hitting the right spot irrespective of the ball used. “We switch from white ball to red ball. It is a similar switch to go from SG to Dukes, you have to use your talent and skill. You have to execute your plan, your bowling rhythm. Irrespective of the ball, if you bowl a good ball at a good spot, it works. We are planning what lines and lengths will work here,” he said.

More time to train

The first batch of Indian players, including the likes of Virat Kohli and Axar, landed in London early last week and have been preparing for the final, scheduled to be held at The Oval from June 7 to 11. “Those who did not qualify (for the IPL playoffs) got more time. So I don’t think there will be many problems because we have had a good time to prepare,” he said. “The difference is the Dukes ball remains shinier for longer. But during the IPL, we had ordered the ball, so were practising with it and have got used to it,” he added. — PTI

Australia wary of dismal Oval record

Melbourne: As Australia begin preparations for the World Test Championship final against India, the men from Down Under would be eager to put their past struggles at The Oval behind them.

In over 140 years of Test cricket in England, Australia have had one of the worst records at The Oval, which will host the final from June 7 to 11 between the top two Test sides.

Australia, who played at The Oval in 1880 in what was the first-ever Test in England, have managed only seven wins from 38 Tests at the famous South London venue, putting their success rate at 18.42 per cent, their poorest across England.

Australia have won just twice in the past 50 years at The Oval. On the other hand, they have 17 wins from 29 matches at The Lord’s at a success rate of 43.59 per cent.

India haven’t fared too well at the venue either, having won two, drawn seven and lost five games. But the Rohit Sharma-led side will be boosted by the 157-run win over England here in 2021, which was their first victory at the venue in a Test match in 40 years.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, once at loggerheads, share warm hug at all party meeting in Jalandhar

2
Punjab

Arrested AAP leader appointed Anandpur Sahib market committee chairman

3
Haryana

Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

4
Punjab

Aggrieved by termination of services without inquiry, dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh moves HC

5
Haryana

10 sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang arrested in Gurugram

6
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela moves into 190 Cr bungalow next to Yash Chopra’s house

7
Nation

NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks

8
Punjab

Punjab Police nab 3 suspects involved in Rs 40 lakh loot from Sirhind petrol pump employee

9
Chandigarh

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

10
Nation

Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Top News

26/11 attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana petitions US court against extradition to India

26/11 attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana petitions US court against extradition to India

Last month, the US District Court Central District of Califo...

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay shot at in celebratory firing during her show in Bihar's Saran

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay injured in celebratory firing during her show in Bihar's Saran

Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a pri...

2 nabbed, 2.5 kg drugs seized near border in Fazilka sector

2.5kg drugs seized near border in Punjab's Fazilka

2 men nabbed

Woman IAF officer in UP duped by cyber thug on pretext of marriage

Woman IAF officer in UP duped by cyber thug on pretext of marriage

According to the woman officer, she had searched for a groom...

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of over Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

Gursimran Singh, 29, recently lodged an FIR with the distric...


Cities

View All

SKM protests outside DC office, seeks WFI chief’s arrest

SKM protests outside DC office, seeks WFI chief’s arrest

MC severs water, sewer connections of 9 defaulters

200 tricycles meant for disabled gathering dust in the open area

96 resource centres serving children with special needs in border villages

Mid-day meal workers demand hike in salary

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

Panel to hear out councillors today

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser

Purohit hits back at Bansal over UT funds

Adviser launches work on UT’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of over Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

Delhi records coldest May in 36 years: IMD

Pragati Maidan slum cluster demolished

In Cabinet rejig, Atishi gets Public Relations Dept

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

SKM demands action against WFI president, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Snatchers' gang busted in Nawanshahr, 2 held

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Deadlock between JAC, state govt continues; candidates feel the heat

Software ‘snag’ brings online NOC allotment process to a halt, again

Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Two of gangsters' aides held

Police take out flag march in city

Farmers to hold protest in support of wrestlers