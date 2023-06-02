Eye on the ball

PTI

Portsmouth, June 1

Switching from playing T20s to the longest format of the game is difficult but having practised with the red ball throughout the IPL will help in the tough transition at the World Test Championship final against Australia, said India all-rounder Axar Patel.

Most members of the Indian team head to the marquee event after playing T20 cricket in the IPL for over two months. Additionally, while the SG balls are used for the red-ball format in India, the Dukes ball will be used for the WTC final. However, India are prepared for the twin challenges. To familiarise themselves with the Dukes ball, which is used in English conditions, the India players had started working with it well in advance.

“We knew about this before the start of the IPL. So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball,” Axar told ICC. “We had red balls, so we were using them. You know when and how to play, how much time you have,” he added.

The left-arm spinner, however, said that the focus is on hitting the right spot irrespective of the ball used. “We switch from white ball to red ball. It is a similar switch to go from SG to Dukes, you have to use your talent and skill. You have to execute your plan, your bowling rhythm. Irrespective of the ball, if you bowl a good ball at a good spot, it works. We are planning what lines and lengths will work here,” he said.

More time to train

The first batch of Indian players, including the likes of Virat Kohli and Axar, landed in London early last week and have been preparing for the final, scheduled to be held at The Oval from June 7 to 11. “Those who did not qualify (for the IPL playoffs) got more time. So I don’t think there will be many problems because we have had a good time to prepare,” he said. “The difference is the Dukes ball remains shinier for longer. But during the IPL, we had ordered the ball, so were practising with it and have got used to it,” he added. — PTI

Australia wary of dismal Oval record

Melbourne: As Australia begin preparations for the World Test Championship final against India, the men from Down Under would be eager to put their past struggles at The Oval behind them.

In over 140 years of Test cricket in England, Australia have had one of the worst records at The Oval, which will host the final from June 7 to 11 between the top two Test sides.

Australia, who played at The Oval in 1880 in what was the first-ever Test in England, have managed only seven wins from 38 Tests at the famous South London venue, putting their success rate at 18.42 per cent, their poorest across England.

Australia have won just twice in the past 50 years at The Oval. On the other hand, they have 17 wins from 29 matches at The Lord’s at a success rate of 43.59 per cent.

India haven’t fared too well at the venue either, having won two, drawn seven and lost five games. But the Rohit Sharma-led side will be boosted by the 157-run win over England here in 2021, which was their first victory at the venue in a Test match in 40 years.