Eye on the prize

PTI

Cape Town, February 5

The Women’s Premier League auction is just around the corner but India are firmly focussed on their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan as they aim to emulate the U19 girls’ title-winning feat, insisted skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

The WPL auction is slated to be held on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.

“Before the auction, we have a very important game and we are just going to focus on that,” Harmanpreet said.

“The World Cup is more important than anything else. Our focus is on the ICC trophy. These things will keep coming, and as a player, you know what’s important for you and how you need to keep your focus. We are all mature enough and know what is important for us,” she added.

Led by Shafali Verma, the Indian team won the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup last month and the senior side wants to add another ICC title to India’s trophy cabinet.

“After watching the U19 World Cup, we are motivated to do what they have done. They have motivated us to do well, they have done it and we have not done it yet,” Harmanpreet said.

‘Auction during World Cup will be awkward’

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine and her Australian counterpart Meg Lanning feel the WPL auction being held in the first week of the World Cup will be awkward.

Devine labelled it the “elephant in the room” as she feels players will struggle to not think about it.

All Indians competing in the World Cup, which starts on Friday, and several internationals players have put in their names for the WPL auction. Up to seven overseas players, of which one must be from an associate nation, can be picked per team.

“It’s going to be awkward … some people are going to get picked up, some won’t, and you’re going to get a value attached to what you’re worth, which as human beings isn’t the nicest thing, but it’s also a job and it’s what we’ve put our names in for,” Devine said.

“It’s such a unique experience, I think you’d be naive to think that it’s not going to be a distraction, it’s just how you handle that. But I just think it’s such an enormous step forward for women’s cricket and I’m really looking forward to it (but) there’s a World Cup going on at the same time, so how we manage that is (going to be important),” she added.

Lanning reiterated Devine’s thoughts. “As Soph said, it’s a little bit awkward, but it’s just trying to embrace that and understanding it’s actually a really exciting time and you actually don’t have a lot of control over most of it, so you’ve just got to wait and see,” she said.

The Indian women’s team has a day out in Cape Town. BCCI

Top-order holds key: Mithali

New Delhi: Former skipper Mithali Raj feels India’s chances of winning the Women’s T20 World Cup will depend largely on the top-order’s form. The legendary batter added that the Indian bowlers will have to show a marked improvement in testing conditions at the marquee event beginning on Friday in South Africa.

“India’s chances will be largely dependent on the top-order. Smriti Mandhana is playing well and is a match winner,” Mithali wrote in her column for the ICC. “Harmanpreet Kaur has looked in good form too but we have to beat Australia and England, you need others batters to come to the party.”

Indian, who recently finished runners-up in a tri series involving hosts South Africa and West Indies, will be fielding a relatively inexperienced pace unit barring veteran Shikha Pandey. “The bowling will be tested and that is where we need to see an improvement,” Mithali added.

Mithali said that defending champions Australia’s excellent batting department makes them favourites to win the event for an unprecedented sixth time. “I think everyone would agree that Australia are the favourites, and deservedly so. I am expecting, tight, competitive matches. They are so difficult to beat because they bat deep. There are not many teams who can rival them in terms of big hitters, and the fact they have numerous players who can play a similar role means that if one fails, others can step in,” she said. PTI

Hope WPL helps women’s cricket grow in India: Harmanpreet

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hoped that the Women’s Premier League will play a similar role in contributing to the growth of women’s cricket in India like the Women’s Big Bash and The Hundred have done in Australia and England. “It’s a really big day (WPL auction) for all of us because we have been waiting for years now. The next two-three months are very important for women’s cricket. We have seen how the WBBL and the Hundred have helped their countries improve their cricket. Hopefully, the same will happen for our country.” Having played in the Super League, WBBL and Hundred, Harmanpreet is keen to see Indian youngsters getting the opportunity to rub shoulders with international stars. “That is something which has a very different feeling. When I got that opportunity, it was the biggest life-changing moment. Other girls will also experience this. It will be a great opportunity to improve cricket and grow the game,” she said. PTI