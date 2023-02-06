 Eye on the prize : The Tribune India

T20 World Cup

Eye on the prize

India focussed on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction, says Harmanpreet

Eye on the prize

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4th from right) with the other team captains in Cape Town. BCCI



PTI

Cape Town, February 5

The Women’s Premier League auction is just around the corner but India are firmly focussed on their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan as they aim to emulate the U19 girls’ title-winning feat, insisted skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

The WPL auction is slated to be held on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.

“Before the auction, we have a very important game and we are just going to focus on that,” Harmanpreet said.

“The World Cup is more important than anything else. Our focus is on the ICC trophy. These things will keep coming, and as a player, you know what’s important for you and how you need to keep your focus. We are all mature enough and know what is important for us,” she added.

Led by Shafali Verma, the Indian team won the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup last month and the senior side wants to add another ICC title to India’s trophy cabinet.

“After watching the U19 World Cup, we are motivated to do what they have done. They have motivated us to do well, they have done it and we have not done it yet,” Harmanpreet said.

‘Auction during World Cup will be awkward’

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine and her Australian counterpart Meg Lanning feel the WPL auction being held in the first week of the World Cup will be awkward.

Devine labelled it the “elephant in the room” as she feels players will struggle to not think about it.

All Indians competing in the World Cup, which starts on Friday, and several internationals players have put in their names for the WPL auction. Up to seven overseas players, of which one must be from an associate nation, can be picked per team.

“It’s going to be awkward … some people are going to get picked up, some won’t, and you’re going to get a value attached to what you’re worth, which as human beings isn’t the nicest thing, but it’s also a job and it’s what we’ve put our names in for,” Devine said.

“It’s such a unique experience, I think you’d be naive to think that it’s not going to be a distraction, it’s just how you handle that. But I just think it’s such an enormous step forward for women’s cricket and I’m really looking forward to it (but) there’s a World Cup going on at the same time, so how we manage that is (going to be important),” she added.

Lanning reiterated Devine’s thoughts. “As Soph said, it’s a little bit awkward, but it’s just trying to embrace that and understanding it’s actually a really exciting time and you actually don’t have a lot of control over most of it, so you’ve just got to wait and see,” she said.

The Indian women’s team has a day out in Cape Town. BCCI

Top-order holds key: Mithali

New Delhi: Former skipper Mithali Raj feels India’s chances of winning the Women’s T20 World Cup will depend largely on the top-order’s form. The legendary batter added that the Indian bowlers will have to show a marked improvement in testing conditions at the marquee event beginning on Friday in South Africa.

“India’s chances will be largely dependent on the top-order. Smriti Mandhana is playing well and is a match winner,” Mithali wrote in her column for the ICC. “Harmanpreet Kaur has looked in good form too but we have to beat Australia and England, you need others batters to come to the party.”

Indian, who recently finished runners-up in a tri series involving hosts South Africa and West Indies, will be fielding a relatively inexperienced pace unit barring veteran Shikha Pandey. “The bowling will be tested and that is where we need to see an improvement,” Mithali added.

Mithali said that defending champions Australia’s excellent batting department makes them favourites to win the event for an unprecedented sixth time. “I think everyone would agree that Australia are the favourites, and deservedly so. I am expecting, tight, competitive matches. They are so difficult to beat because they bat deep. There are not many teams who can rival them in terms of big hitters, and the fact they have numerous players who can play a similar role means that if one fails, others can step in,” she said. PTI

Hope WPL helps women’s cricket grow in India: Harmanpreet

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hoped that the Women’s Premier League will play a similar role in contributing to the growth of women’s cricket in India like the Women’s Big Bash and The Hundred have done in Australia and England. “It’s a really big day (WPL auction) for all of us because we have been waiting for years now. The next two-three months are very important for women’s cricket. We have seen how the WBBL and the Hundred have helped their countries improve their cricket. Hopefully, the same will happen for our country.” Having played in the Super League, WBBL and Hundred, Harmanpreet is keen to see Indian youngsters getting the opportunity to rub shoulders with international stars. “That is something which has a very different feeling. When I got that opportunity, it was the biggest life-changing moment. Other girls will also experience this. It will be a great opportunity to improve cricket and grow the game,” she said. PTI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

2
Punjab

Now, sand to be available in Punjab at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet; CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 16 mining sites to people

3
Nation

'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun': Congress launches fresh attack on PM Modi, government

4
Nation

Female cancer patient offloaded from New York-bound flight at Delhi airport; DGCA seeks report

5
World OBITUARY

Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War

6
Nation

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent

7
Nation

MP: 16-year-old boy rapes, brutally kills 58-year-old woman in Rewa

8
Delhi

LG withholding appointment of 244 school principals on flimsy grounds: Manish Sisodia

9
Health

Intermittent fasting might reverse type 2 diabetes, reveals study

10
World

After Musharraf’s death, Bilawal Bhutto changes Twitter profile picture to photo of Benazir and Nawab Bugti

Don't Miss

View All
Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

Top News

Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue

Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue

Five newly appointed SC judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32

Two vacancies still remain there in the top court

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...


Cities

View All

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

2 held with weapons smuggled from Pak

Only 8 teachers against 56 sanctioned posts at Amritsar's Government Dental College

Infrastructure at grain markets will be upgraded, says Dhaliwal

Ex-councillors not satisfied with new delimitation of MC wards

Hike in prices of milk, fuel add to financial burden of common man

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Govt hospitals’ rental income to fund treatment of patients

Government hospitals' rental income to fund treatment of patients

Heritage Auction: French firm offers legal help to Chandigarh panel in nailing culprits

Father, son hit by car at Zirakpur, die

19-yr-old killed in crash near Mohali village

Chandigarh: Car overturns during chase at Daria; 1 held

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor on Monday, month after first session went in vain

Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today

MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

Man held with foreign currency valued at Rs 50L

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Now, get sand at cheaper rate in Nawanshahr district

Markets, roads chock-a-block with devotees on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jalandhar

After 12 years, Jalandhar Improvement Trust finally clears PNB’s loan

In a first, Janta Darbar over water problems

2 more of snatchers’ gang held in Jalandhar

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

Contract cancelled, fresh tenders invited to complete airport project

11 trains cancelled, others running behind schedule

Peddler arrested with opium

20-yr jail for sexually exploiting minor cousin

Flesh trade: Role of more cops, hotels under lens

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

City traders, vendors continue to flout ban on single-use plastic

Patiala: Yadavindra Public School's platinum jubilee celebrations conclude, three books released

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Extreme weather pushes up power demand in Punjab by 12%

'Patiala Foundation' represents India at UNGA