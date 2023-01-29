FA Cup: City bring Arsenal back to ground

Manchester, January 28
Manchester City issued a statement of intent by knocking out Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup. Nathan Ake’s 64th-minute goal settled the fourth-round match at Etihad Stadium on Friday and the result may yet reverberate through the rest of the season.
Arsenal lead City by five points at the top of the English Premier League, but their seven-game unbeaten run was ended by City, who have three straight wins in all competitions.
England’s two best teams have a league showdown at Emirates Stadium on February 15. “I know how difficult it is to beat Arsenal,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. — AP
