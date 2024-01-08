FA Cup: Foden double fires City to 5-0 victory

MANCHESTER, January 7

Phil Foden scored twice as holders Manchester City cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town, with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne making a welcome return after four months out with a hamstring injury.

Fielding a strong side, City suffered a setback when they lost defender Manuel Akanji to injury early in the first half, but Foden’s superb finishing and De Bruyne’s comeback gave coach Pep Guardiola plenty to be happy about.

“We are incredibly delighted to have him back, because Kevin helps to win games. It is so important to have him back after a long injury,” Guardiola said. “He will help us with his talent but I don’t want to put all the pressure on Kevin’s shoulders because it is not fair to him ... he had a really good assist for the Jeremy Doku goal,” he added.

An own goal by Jakub Kiwior and a thumping late strike by Luis Diaz sealed a 2-0 victory for Liverpool at Arsenal in the third round as the hosts’ dismal form extended into the New Year on Sunday.

Arsenal wasted a sackful of chances in the first half and were made to pay in the 80th minute. — Reuters

Atletico, Real advance

Madrid: Real Madrid cruised into the last-16 of the Copa del Rey with a 3-1 win over Arandina on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid progressed after a 3-1 win away to third-tier Lugo courtesy of a second-half double from Memphis Depay.

Lille’s record win

Paris: Lille recorded their highest ever win in a 12-0 rout of Golden Lion from the French West Indies to reach the French Cup Round of 32. Golden Lion are based nearly 7,000km from Lille and play at Saint-Joseph in the Martinique league. Agencies