 FA Cup: Late goals earn Chelsea, United wins : The Tribune India

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke scores their fourth goal. REUTERS



LONDON, March 17

Chelsea substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke scored stoppage time goals to earn a thrilling 4-2 home victory over second-tier Leicester City and a place in a the FA Cup semifinals.

Amad Diallo scored deep in extra time after Marcus Rashford made amends for a bad miss to lift Manchester United to a breathless 4-3 victory over north west rivals Liverpool and into the semifinals.

United’s victory at Old Trafford kept alive their only hope of silverware this season and spoiled Liverpool’s dreams of hoisting four trophies in manager Juergen Klopp’s final season with the team.

“Listen to the noise, you can tell what a big game it is, a huge occasion,” Marcus Rashford said. “I haven’t had the season I wanted but nights like this at Old Trafford are what it’s all about. We have to get something out of this season... it’s a massive game in the history of Manchester United.”

On Saturday, Manchester City ousted Newcastle with a 2-0 victory secured by two deflected shots by Bernardo Silva in the first half. Pep Guardiola’s team has now advanced to the FA Cup semifinals for six straight seasons, an unprecedented achievement in the 153-year history of the competition.

The day’s drama came a few hours earlier at Molineux as second-tier Coventry scored two goals deep into stoppage time to beat Wolverhampton 3-2 and reach the semifinals for the first time since 1987 — the year the team won the cup. — Agencies

Vinicius scores twice in Madrid victory

Barcelona: Days after being targeted by racist taunts before games not even involving his team, Vinicius Junior (in pic) scored twice to lead Spanish league leaders Real Madrid to a dominant 4-2 win at Osasuna. Vinicius has endured racist insults during away games especially over the last two seasons. This week he was subjected to racist chants by groups of fans gathered outside the stadiums of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona before Champions League games. Vinicius asked on social media for the acts to not go unpunished. Players wore T-shirts promoting a Spanish league anti-racism campaign before kickoff for the day’s games. Local media reports said some fans at El Sadar Stadium chanted “Die Vinicius” after he celebrated his second goal by holding a hand to his ear while facing the stands. The referee’s report made no mention of any incidents involving fans. Madrid moved 10 points ahead of Girona with nine games left. AP

Coach celebrates in the face of ball boy

Coventry’s manager was slammed for celebrating in the face of a 13-year-old ball boy. After his team’s late winner, Mark Robins ran over to the ball boy and crouched toward him before later aiming a fist pump in his direction. Robins later offered an apology, saying the ball boy had annoyed him by dropping the ball in front of him and walking away with a smile on his face. Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said Robins’ conduct was “disgusting.” Ap

