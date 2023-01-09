FA Cup: Liverpool held, Newcastle crash out

London, January 8
Holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in a breathless FA Cup third round tie at Anfield on Saturday after Newcastle United were dumped out by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday.
However, Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, West Ham United and Southampton all reached Round 4.
Newcastle, who sit third in the top flight, fell two goals behind as League One (third-tier) side Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass netted twice in the second half. Substitute Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back but it was little more than a consolation.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves as his strike in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth took his tally to 265. “I try to not think about it. Sometimes you can think too much,” Kane said. “I feel in good form and I feel fit,” he added. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...