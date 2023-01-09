FA Cup: Liverpool held, Newcastle crash out

London, January 8

Holders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in a breathless FA Cup third round tie at Anfield on Saturday after Newcastle United were dumped out by third-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

However, Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, West Ham United and Southampton all reached Round 4.

Newcastle, who sit third in the top flight, fell two goals behind as League One (third-tier) side Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass netted twice in the second half. Substitute Bruno Guimaraes pulled one back but it was little more than a consolation.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane moved to within one goal of the club’s record scorer Jimmy Greaves as his strike in a 1-0 win over Portsmouth took his tally to 265. “I try to not think about it. Sometimes you can think too much,” Kane said. “I feel in good form and I feel fit,” he added. — Reuters