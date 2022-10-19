Fab 4 for juniors at Worlds

Cairo, October 18
India’s junior shooters claimed four more gold medals at the ISSF World Championship here today.
India's tally swelled to 20 medals, including nine gold, three silver and eight bronze. They are placed second behind China, who have 18 gold for a total of 37 medals.
The trio of Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh won the junior women's air pistol team event gold after beating China 16-6 in the title clash.
The trio of Ramita, Nancy and Tilottama Sen then struck gold in the junior women’s air rifle team competition. They beat a Chinese team 16-2. They had also topped the qualification and Round 2.
India's third gold of the day came in the men’s junior air rifle team event as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Vidit Jain trumped China 17-11 in the final. They too led throughout the event. In the junior mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol event, Payal Khatri and Adarsh Singh beat China’s Feng Sixuan and Liu Yangpan 17-9 in the gold medal match. They had finished second in Round 1 and topped Round 2.
Sameer Gulia picked up two bronze medals on the day. In the men’s junior 25m rapid fire pistol team event, Sameer, Udhayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh trounced Italy 16-2 to finish third.
Sameer then partnered Tejaswini to beat China’s Luo Zizhao and Wang Shiwen 16-2 in the bronze medal match of junior mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol event.
