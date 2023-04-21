 Fab du Plessis : The Tribune India

Fab du Plessis

Du Plessis’ fireworks, Siraj’s four-wicket haul script 24-run win for Bangalore

Fab du Plessis

Faf du Plessis (in pic) and Virat Kohli shared a crucial 137-run stand to steer Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174. Nitin Mittal



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, April 20

Royal Challengers Bangalore came up with a dazzling performance to defeat Punjab Kings by 24 runs here today. Despite an injury, which forced him to play as an impact player and relinquish his captaincy, Faf du Plessis plundered 84 off 56 balls. The South African shared a 137-run opening-wicket stand with stand-in skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 59 off 47 balls. Mohammed Siraj then set the field on fire by claiming 4/21 to help RCB get their first away victory of the season.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli (in pic) shared a crucial 137-run stand to steer Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174. Nitin mittal

Sent in to bat, RCB got off to a great start as they reached 59/0 in six overs. While Kohli built his innings, du Plessis was at his attacking best. Du Plessis smashed five sixes and five fours as the South African completed his fourth fifty of the season in 31 balls. At 91/0 in 10 overs, RCB looked set to cross the 200 mark. However, PBKS managed to stem the flow of runs with wickets at the death to restrict the opposition to 174/4.

After completing his fourth half-century of the season, Kohli looked to break loose, having changed his bat, but fell on the first ball of the 17th over. Kohli tried to sweep spinner Harpreet Brar but the ball hit his bat’s toe end and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma completed a diving catch.

Glenn Maxwell, last match’s top-scorer for RCB, made a guest appearance as he was dismissed on the first ball, caught by Atharva Taide off Brar. Du Plessis fell in the next over after scoring his highest score of the season, dismissed by Nathan Ellis.

Troubled chase

The absence of in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan for the second successive match meant other players had to step up for PBKS. While local boy Prabhsimran Singh (46 off 30 balls) played a lone hand at the top, the hosts kept losing wickets. Punjab’s chase began with an early blow as Siraj caught Taide lbw with his second delivery. Wanindu Hasaranga castled the dangerous Matthew Short with a googly before Siraj trapped Liam Livingstone to reduce the hosts to 27/3. To make matters worse for the hosts, stand-in skipper Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh were run out.

Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets.

Struggling at 97/6, Jitesh’s counterattacking 41 off 27 balls gave Punjab some hope but Harshal Patel grabbed the crucial scalp, and Siraj returned to take two more wickets to seal a comprehensive victory for RCB.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 174/4 (du Plessis 84, Kohli 59; Brar 2/31); Punjab Kings: 150 all out in 18.2 overs (Prabhsimran 46, Jitesh 41; Siraj 4/21, Hasaranga 2/39)

Shikhar needs another 2-3 days to recover completely

Punjab Kings will have to wait for another two to three days on the availability of regular captain Shikhar Dhawan, which puts him a doubtful starter for Saturday’s clash against Mumbai Indians. Dhawan sustained a shoulder injury during Punjab Kings’ match against Gujarat Titans here on April 13. Despite missing two matches since then, he is still among the top five most prolific batters this season with 233 runs in four matches at 116.50. “It should take around 2-3 days more,” Kings’ fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves said. pti

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

2
J & K

J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle

3
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

4
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

5
Nation

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

6
Punjab

Punjab govt mulling recovering cost of legal expenses incurred on keeping UP don at Ropar jail from ministers responsible: Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

8
Nation EXPLAINER

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

9
Nation

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

10
Nation

Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition 3 days after he went missing on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine tricked
Trending

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine being tricked

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended after G20 Summit
Amritsar

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended in Amritsar after G20 Summit

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

Top News

'Terrorists use grenades', search operation continues in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch to hunt them down

Attack on Army vehicle in J-K's Poonch: Massive search operations under way to trace terrorists

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda

Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

President Droupadi Murmu’s remarks on Graham Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study

Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study

The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...


Cities

View All

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

JAC asks AAP govt for open debate on state of education

Eyebrows raised over Batala AAP MLA’s ‘visit’ to Sekhwan police station

Rural health pharmacy officers protest, demand regular jobs

Commission agents upset as no wheat bag lifted so far

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

High Court puts UT, civic body on notice

Sisodia ‘scam’ kingpin, charges grave: CBI to HC

Sisodia ‘scam’ kingpin, charges grave: CBI to HC

Dumping at 3 landfill sites up 5 times, says L-G office

Covid surge: Wear masks, HC tells lawyers, litigants

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Upset at education policies, college unions plan protest

Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

HC raps judicial officer for poor knowledge of law

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

23 more test +ve for covid in Ludhiana

Expedite grain lifting to avoid glut in mandis, say officials

Fire Dept conducts awareness rally

CP distributes power inverters

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Government buses not adhering to route norms

Vendors removed from Leela Bhawan market

Schoolteacher files assault complaint against principal

Ex-Navy officer clears PPSC exam, appointed DSP