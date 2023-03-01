Fantastic four: Punjab, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Services dream big in Riyadh

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

Riyadh, February 28

“Exposure”, “big platform” were some of the words that were uttered repeatedly by the skippers and coaches of Punjab, Meghalaya, Services and Karnataka ahead of the semifinals of the Santosh Trophy, to be held tomorrow.

Santosh Trophy in these settings is a big platform for all of us. If we perform well who knows we will get the spotlight and hopefully get professional contracts. We can play for India as well. Rajat Kumar, Punjab captain

History will be made when the teams take the field at the King Fahd International Stadium as it is the first time that the senior men’s national football championship will be played abroad. This is being done as part of the MOU signed between the All-India Football Federation and Saudi Arabia Football Federation last October.

The journey has been a long one for the contenders to reach this stage as they had to come through the rigours of the long-drawn preliminary rounds. The stage is now set for the players to shine in a foreign setting and the stakes are as high as the excitement levels.

They are hoping that a good performance in the semis will open up other avenues like getting a professional contract or clearing their pathways to the senior national team.

Rajat Kumar, who will lead Punjab against Meghalaya, said the opportunity will help them prolong their careers. “Santosh Trophy in these settings is a big platform for all of us. If we perform well who knows we will get the spotlight and hopefully get professional contracts. We can play for India as well,” Rajat said.

Similar are the thoughts of Karnataka captain Karthik Govind Swamy, who plays for Bangalore’s Sporting Club. “It is not as if our team is full of rank outsiders. I have played professionally. I am still playing and some of the youngsters in the team are part of the Bangalore Football Club set-up, but the point is if we win or play very well a whole new world can open for us. Some of us can get job offers as well. So we are serious when we say this is a big opportunity,” Karthik said.

Karnataka are up against six-time champions Services in the second semifinal.

New attack for Punjab

Meanwhile, Punjab, who last won the trophy in the 2007-08 season, are dealing with a situation up front. They are missing regular forwards Rohit Sheikh and Bipul Kala because their travelling papers couldn’t come in time. The forwards had developed a good understanding as Kala’s link-up and hold-up play benefitted Rohit a lot.

However, coach Harjinder Singh said his team of youngsters will cope with the absence of key players.

“We have not decided who will start as strikers but I am confident that whoever gets the opportunity will be able to perform as they are young players who are eager to work hard for the team. So I think we will still be competitive tomorrow,” Harjinder said.