 Fantastic four: Punjab, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Services dream big in Riyadh : The Tribune India

Santosh Trophy

Fantastic four: Punjab, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Services dream big in Riyadh

Fantastic four: Punjab, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Services dream big in Riyadh

The captains of the four semifinalists pose with the trophy.



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

Riyadh, February 28

“Exposure”, “big platform” were some of the words that were uttered repeatedly by the skippers and coaches of Punjab, Meghalaya, Services and Karnataka ahead of the semifinals of the Santosh Trophy, to be held tomorrow.

Santosh Trophy in these settings is a big platform for all of us. If we perform well who knows we will get the spotlight and hopefully get professional contracts. We can play for India as well. Rajat Kumar, Punjab captain

History will be made when the teams take the field at the King Fahd International Stadium as it is the first time that the senior men’s national football championship will be played abroad. This is being done as part of the MOU signed between the All-India Football Federation and Saudi Arabia Football Federation last October.

The journey has been a long one for the contenders to reach this stage as they had to come through the rigours of the long-drawn preliminary rounds. The stage is now set for the players to shine in a foreign setting and the stakes are as high as the excitement levels.

They are hoping that a good performance in the semis will open up other avenues like getting a professional contract or clearing their pathways to the senior national team.

Rajat Kumar, who will lead Punjab against Meghalaya, said the opportunity will help them prolong their careers. “Santosh Trophy in these settings is a big platform for all of us. If we perform well who knows we will get the spotlight and hopefully get professional contracts. We can play for India as well,” Rajat said.

Similar are the thoughts of Karnataka captain Karthik Govind Swamy, who plays for Bangalore’s Sporting Club. “It is not as if our team is full of rank outsiders. I have played professionally. I am still playing and some of the youngsters in the team are part of the Bangalore Football Club set-up, but the point is if we win or play very well a whole new world can open for us. Some of us can get job offers as well. So we are serious when we say this is a big opportunity,” Karthik said.

Karnataka are up against six-time champions Services in the second semifinal.

New attack for Punjab

Meanwhile, Punjab, who last won the trophy in the 2007-08 season, are dealing with a situation up front. They are missing regular forwards Rohit Sheikh and Bipul Kala because their travelling papers couldn’t come in time. The forwards had developed a good understanding as Kala’s link-up and hold-up play benefitted Rohit a lot.

However, coach Harjinder Singh said his team of youngsters will cope with the absence of key players.

“We have not decided who will start as strikers but I am confident that whoever gets the opportunity will be able to perform as they are young players who are eager to work hard for the team. So I think we will still be competitive tomorrow,” Harjinder said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

3
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

4
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

5
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

6
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

7
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

8
Nation

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

9
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

10
Sports

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Don't Miss

View All
India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Top News

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told

Curious case of ‘South Group’ in excise scam

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

MGNREGA workers up in arms over pending dues in Tarn Taran

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Woman dragged on bonnet during clash in Zirakpur

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university

Panel formed for Women’s Track Cycling League