Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games; creates world record

Faridkot, September 27
At the Asian Games, Sift Kaur Samra of Faridkot has clinched a gold in the women’s 50-metre rifle 3 position event.
Breaking the world record of British shooter Seonaid McIntosh of 467 points, Sift shot 469.6 in the final.
The MBBS student of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here, bagged India’s first individual gold at Asian Games, taking India’s overall medal tally to 18 at Hangzhou Asian Games.
The 22-year-old first-year student had won her first individual world cup medal at the ISSF tournament in Bhopal in March.
