Faring well? Improving Rafa keeps door open

Paris, May 25

Rafael Nadal smiled. He joked. He sounded upbeat. He’s been playing well and feeling better in practice. He is eager to get going at Roland Garros after dealing for so long with hip and abdominal problems.

Oh, and then there’s this little tidbit he dropped during a pre-tournament news conference today: This French Open might not turn out to be the 14-time champion’s last appearance at his favourite event, after all.

Because of his age — he turns 38 on June 3 — and his injuries and his past statements about figuring 2024 would be his last year on tour, everyone from other players to fans to the media has been assuming it will be his farewell appearance at the French Open.

Asked whether that was accurate, Nadal smiled and replied: “Don’t assume that.” “It’s a big, big chance that it’s going to be my last Roland Garros,” Nadal said. “But, if I have to tell you it’s 100% my last Roland Garros? Sorry, but I won’t. Because I cannot predict what’s going on.”

He is just 7-4 in 2024, and there had been some doubts after a lopsided loss at the Italian Open two weeks ago whether he would even enter the Roland Garros at all. But, he did show up and has been training in front of loud crowds this week. He faces No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in Round 1. — AP

