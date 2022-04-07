Fast bowler Jhye Richardson out of Cricket Australia’s contracted player list

Melbourne, April 7
Fast bowler Jhye Richardson has been cut from Cricket Australia’s contracted list after the surprising rise of fellow paceman Scott Boland.
Richardson was the most surprising omission from CA’s 20-player list for the 2022-23 season announced Thursday.
Richardson claimed a vital second-innings five-wicket haul in the Test victory over England in Adelaide in December, but has only played two Twenty20s for Australia since.
The 25-year-old Richardson was overlooked for the next Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and replaced by Boland, who went on to claim Player-of-the-Match honours on debut. He took six wickets for just seven runs in four overs against England.
Boland, who has a test bowling average of 9.55 after three tests, retains his spot after earning a mid-season contract upgrade.
“It has been a terrific 12 months highlighted by the successes of the T20 World Cup, the Ashes and the Pakistan test series,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said.
“The performances by Mitch Marsh, Usman, Travis, Scott, Marcus and Mitch Swepson were pivotal in helping secure those successes and we are pleased they have retained their contracts. We believe this group provides us great coverage and versatility across all formats while others, as we saw in the past year, will continue to get opportunities to play a big part.”
Australian contracted player list: Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Adam Zampa. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
US warns India against aligning with Russia
India has declined to level sanctions against Russia, as oth...
ED questions former CM Omar Abdullah in connection with J&K Bank scam
Omar was asked to visit the ED office in New Delhi on Thursd...
BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Manish Sisodia
Says the BJP wants to make the big change as it fears defeat...
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Deputy Speaker’s ruling prima facie violates Article 95, says Chief Justice Umar Bandial
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Suri on Sunday ruled that n...