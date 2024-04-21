FC Goa enter ISL semifinals after edging Chennaiyin FC

Margao

FC Goa sealed a semifinals berth in the Indian Super League with a fighting 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in their playoffs contest here today. Goa will square off against Mumbai City FC across two legs in their last-four clash, with the first match scheduled for April 24.

Johannesburg

Diksha fires 4-under, tied-fifth at Joburg Open

Diksha Dagar continued her fine run, firing a superb 4-under 69 in Round 3 to rise to tied-fifth at the Joburg Ladies Open here today. Diksha had rounds of 73-71-69 so far. Tvesa Malik added a 72 to her first two rounds of 71 and 75 to be 1-under.

SHANGHAI

Verstappen takes Red Bull’s 100th F1 pole

Triple world champion Max Verstappen took Red Bull’s 100th Formula One pole after dominating qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix today. The pole was the Dutch driver’s fifth in five races this season and sixth in a row including last year’s Abu Dhabi finale.

XIAMEN

Duplantis breaks record in Xiamen Diamond League

Armand Duplantis put down a marker ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics as the Swede broke his own pole vault world record with a 6.24m effort in the first Diamond League meeting of the 2024 season today. It was the eighth time that Duplantis broke the world record. — Agencies

