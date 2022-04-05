Federation Cup: Tailwind hurdles record as Jyothi Yarraji wins gold

PTI

Kozhikode, April 4

For the second straight day, wind assistance beyond the legal limit denied an athlete a national record as Andhra Pradesh’s 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji grabbed the gold medal but her time did not enter the record books.

Jyothi, who trains in Bhubaneshwar, dominated the women’s 100m hurdles final, winning with a wind-aided time of 13.08 seconds, faster than the existing national record of 13.38 in the name of Anuradha Biswal since 2002.

Jyothi’s time will not be considered as the national record since there was a tail-wind of 2.1m/s, slightly above the permitted limit of 2m/s.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu long jumper Jeswin Aldrin’s wind-aided effort of 8.37m was not considered as national record though he won the gold medal.

The 22-year-old Jyothi secured her second 100m hurdles title at the national level, her maiden victory having come during the Inter-State Championships in August 2019. Tajinderpal Singh Toor of Punjab won the men’s shot put gold with a best effort of 19.12m. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Maharashtra) won the men’s high jump by clearing 2.25m. —