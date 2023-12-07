Feeling the full Brunt

PTI

Mumbai, December 6

India failed in all departments of the game as they suffered a comprehensive 38-run defeat against England in the first T20I of their three-match series here today.

After winning the toss, India dished out shoddy fielding and bowling performances — except for Renuka Singh’s 3/27 — to allow England post 197/6.

Sciver-Brunt scored a 53-ball 77.

India could then only score 158/6. Only Shafali Verma (52 off 42 balls) could score big in the run chase. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (26) and Richa Ghosh (21) could not convert their starts as India failed to mount a serious challenge. India needed 74 runs from the last five overs and that turned out to be too much for the home side.

We didn’t follow our plans. We need these kind of games so that we can learn from our mistakes before the T20 World Cup. We were not upto the mark and we need to discuss the positives. I was expecting good fielding, but when you are away from the international game, pressure could get to you. — Harmanpreet Kaur

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the England bowlers with figures of 3/15 as she accounted for Shafali, Harmanpreet and Kanika Ahuja.

Shafali waged a lone battle of sorts, hitting nine fours in her seventh T20I fifty.

India’s chase took early blows when Smriti Mandhana (6) was cleaned up by Nat Sciver-Brunt in the third over, and Freya Kemp struck with her first delivery, getting Jemimah Rodrigues (4) caught behind in the sixth over. But despite losing two key batters, India were 53/2 in the powerplay and looked set for having a crack at the big chase until England’s spinners came into the fray.

Coming off an injury lay-off, there were no visible signs of struggle for the parsimonious Ecclestone, who cleaned up Harmanpreet when her partnership with Shafali was starting to threaten the visitors. Harmanpreet looked to be in her element but her charge was halted when Ecclestone cramped the Indian skipper for room in the 11th over. Harmanpreet added 41 runs for the third wicket with Shafali. Richa and Shafali provided a glimmer of hope with their brisk 26-ball 40-run stand for the fourth wicket but Sarah Glenn broke their stand. The asking rate kept getting out of India’s reach and the game’s fate was decided much before the final ball.

England also did not make glaring mistakes like India, with the visitors’ fielding in the deep being top-notch and their players taking most of the chances coming their way.

Earlier, marauding fifties by Danni Wyatt (75) and Sciver-Brunt (77) powered England after an early stutter. India seamer Renuka struck twice in two balls in the first over to dismiss Sophie Dunkley (1) and Alice Capsey (0). But Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt put on a record 138 runs for the third wicket for England. It was also England’s first century stand against India in T20Is.

Brief scores: England: 197/6 (Sciver-Brunt 77, Wyatt 75; Renuka 3/27, Shreyanka 2/44); India: 159/6 (Verma 52, Harmanpreet 26; Ecclestone 3/15).

#Cricket #England #Mumbai