Female cyclist accuses India coach of sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, June 6

In a major embarrassment for the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the chief coach of the sprint team has been accused of making sexual advances towards a female rider.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has constituted a committee to investigate the matter following a complaint by the athlete. The Tribune is withholding the names of both the coach and the female rider as the matter is being probed.

The alleged incident happened in Slovenia, where the Indian sprint team is visiting for a training-cum-competition trip. The team is preparing for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held at New Delhi on June 18-22.

The sprint team had left for Slovenia in May and the alleged incident happened on May 29. The coach allegedly made sexual overtures towards the female rider. There was allegedly another incident, two days before, when the team was checking into its hotel. After being informed by the hotel staff about a shortage of rooms, the coach allegedly asked the girl to share the room with him. However, a spare room was arranged for the female rider.

After the second incident, the female rider informed the Olympic Gold Quest before formally filing a complaint with Commodore PK Garg, the CEO of TOPS. The female rider was brought back to India on June 3.

Incidentally, there was no female coach on the tour. The coach assigned for this training stint, Gautamani Devi, withdrew at the last moment.

“The Sports Authority of India has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia. The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India,” SAI said in a statement today.

“Following the complaint by the athlete, SAI has immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The matter is being dealt with on priority and will be resolved shortly,” the statement added.

Early today, the CFI top brass, including secretary general Maninder Pal Singh, met with the female rider. “…The CFI stands with the complainant and the decision of the Committee formed by the SAI will have the full support of the federation on the decision,” CFI said in the statement.

CFI too has formed

a committee, which includes Maninder Pal, SS Sudeesh Kumar, Dipali Nikam and VN Singh, to probe the incident.