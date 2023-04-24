Ferran’s the man as Barca extend lead

BARCELONA, April 23

Forward Ferran Torres struck late in the first half to give Barcelona a 1-0 home win over third-placed Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou here today as they tightened their grip on top spot and moved one step closer to a 27th LaLiga title.

With eight games remaining, Barca moved to 76 points and extended their lead at the top of the standings to 11 points over rivals Real Madrid in second place. Atletico remain third on 60 points.

Barcelona halted Atletico’s 13-game unbeaten run thanks to a quick counterattack in the 44th minute.

Barca’s Ferran Torres after scoring. Reuters

Raphinha controlled a long ball down the right channel and crossed to Torres on the edge of the area and he calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Rampant Newcastle

Newcastle: Newcastle United obliterated Premier League top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a five-goal salvo in the opening 21 minutes on the way to a 6-1 rout at a rocking St James’ Park today.

A game billed as a crucial six-pointer in the race to secure Champions League qualification was effectively all over before the clock had reached 10 minutes as fifth-placed Tottenham collapsed like a pack of cards.

Jacob Murphy got the scoreboard ticking in the second minute and four minutes later Joelinton slotted in his side’s second goal. Murphy then belted in his second and Newcastle’s third from long range and there was a sense of disbelief in the stadium as Alexander Isak produced two clinical finishes in the space of two minutes to make it 5-0. — Reuters