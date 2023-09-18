Ferrari's Sainz ends Red Bull's winning streak

SINGAPORE, September 17
Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari today to end Formula One leader Max Verstappen’s record run of 10 wins in a row and shatter Red Bull’s dream of going through the season unbeaten.
McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completed the top-three, with Sainz only 0.812 clear at the chequered flag. Red Bull were swept off the podium for the first time since last November’s Brazilian Grand Prix. It was Ferrari’s first victory since Charles Leclerc triumphed in July last year.
Verstappen started 11th under the floodlights and finished fifth. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi
Soma Laishram had been in the forefront in voicing the conce...