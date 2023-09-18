Ferrari's Sainz ends Red Bull's winning streak

SINGAPORE, September 17

Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari today to end Formula One leader Max Verstappen’s record run of 10 wins in a row and shatter Red Bull’s dream of going through the season unbeaten.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completed the top-three, with Sainz only 0.812 clear at the chequered flag. Red Bull were swept off the podium for the first time since last November’s Brazilian Grand Prix. It was Ferrari’s first victory since Charles Leclerc triumphed in July last year.

Verstappen started 11th under the floodlights and finished fifth. — Reuters