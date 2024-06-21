FIDE officials in Chennai today for venue recce

Chennai: A two-member team of the international chess federation (FIDE) will be here tomorrow as part of their inspection for the World Championship venue. Chennai is one of the cities, with Delhi and Singapore being the other two, in the race to host the World Championship encounter, slated between November 20 and December 15. Defending champion Ding Liren of China will lock horns with D Gukesh of India.

Antalya

Archers miss World Cup medals but eye Paris quotas

India’s recurve archers produced a sloppy show and failed to win a medal in the World Cup Stage 3 but they have closed in on Paris Olympics team quotas based on world rankings. In the Stage 3 competition, the women finished fourth while the men progressed till the last-16. They will have to wait till Monday for the official list based on the rankings to be announced by the World Archery.

New Delhi

India to play NZ, England in 2024-25 home season

India will kick off their home season against Bangladesh in September before hosting New Zealand in October and England next year, the BCCI announced today. Agencies

