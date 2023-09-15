FIFA Best Awards 2023: World Cup winners Messi, Hermoso lead nominations

ANI

Zurich (Switzerland), September 15

World Cup-winning stars Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Jenni Hermoso (Spain) are among the top names for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023.

Messi, a two-time winner in 2019 and 2022, is among the players nominated for the Best FIFA Men's Player award along with compatriot Julian Alvarez, Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, Norway's Erling Haaland and Declan Rice of England, as per Olympics.com.

Hermoso, who is eyeing her first Best FIFA Women's Player Award, Australian Sam Kerr, England's Alex Greenwood and Lindsey Horan of the USA, along with three of Hermoso's Spanish teammates, are among leading names.

In the FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper award, Yassine Bounou of Morocco, Andre Onana of Cameron and Ederson of Brazil are among the leading names. England's Mary Earps, the recipient of the 2023 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove, leads the women's category in the best goalkeeper award.

Among the FIFA's Best Men's Coach nominees are the treble-winning Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi, Barcelona's Xavi, etc.

In the FIFA Women's Best Coach category, the England football women's team boss Sarina Wiegman is among the top names. She had led England to the first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup final this year.

The eighth edition of the awards recognises men's player/coach performances from December 19, 2022, until August 20, 2023, while it is from August 1, 2022, until August 20, 2023 for all women's categories.

#Football #Lionel Messi #Spain