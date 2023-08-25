 FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women’s World Cup : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women’s World Cup

FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women’s World Cup

Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony on Sunday

FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women’s World Cup

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales. Reuters



AP

Geneva, August 25

FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final.

The governing body’s disciplinary committee will weigh if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales violated its code relating to “the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”                 

The Spanish soccer federation would not comment on reports in Spanish media that Rubiales was set to resign on Friday after five years as head of the body.

Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony on Sunday after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia.

Minutes earlier, Rubiales grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía standing nearby.

Hermoso has said she did not like the kiss and the national players’ union representing her — which the 46-year-old Rubiales once led — called on Wednesday for his conduct to not go unpunished.

FIFA responded on Thursday.

“FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary,” the soccer body said without specifying which acts by Rubiales are under investigation.

Víctor Francos, Spain’s secretary of state for sports, said Wednesday that “the gesture of grabbing his testicles in the tribune is a gesture that no one can defend.”      FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling. The body’s disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.

The FIFA disciplinary panel is chaired by Colombian lawyer Jorge Palacio, a former labor court judge and member of the state constitutional court.

The case likely will be judged by three of the 16 panel members. Three of the 16 are women, from England, Mexico and Thailand.

Rubiales is a vice president of UEFA, a role which pays 250,000 euros ($270,000) each year plus expenses, and was the European soccer body’s most senior representative at the biggest game in women’s soccer.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has yet to comment on the conduct of Rubiales, who is due to host the European soccer body’s next annual congress in Madrid in February.

The Spanish soccer federation, which Rubiales has led for five years, has an emergency meeting Friday in Madrid where the agenda allows questions on the controversy.

It is unclear if the meeting will shore up support for Rubiales or respond to widespread pressure from Spanish government and soccer officials to remove him. Spanish media reports late Thursday said Rubiales was expected to resign during the meeting.

“It’s a very sensitive issue,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Thursday.

“As a citizen and like the rest of the people, I didn’t like this behaviour at all. But not just that. This is not the behaviour of a president of a federation. I don’t go into whether he should resign. There are governing bodies that will decide that.”    

Rubiales, who led the Spanish players’ union for eight years before taking over as federation president in 2018, is currently heading the UEFA-backed bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2030. Spain is bidding with neighbouring Portugal and Morocco, and also possibly Ukraine.

Francos said Rubiales has damaged the country’s image as it tries to win support for hosting the World Cup.

FIFA delayed launching the 2030 bid contest in June but has targeted late next year for a decision.

The Spain-led bid is currently favoured over a four-nation South American plan teaming Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and inaugural 1930 World Cup host Uruguay. Despite speculation about a possible bid from Saudi Arabia, the 2034 edition is seen as a more likely goal for the oil-rich kingdom.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

2
World

India’s moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pakistan media despite chill in bilateral ties

3
Chandigarh

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

4
Chandigarh

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

5
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

6
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

7
World

Musk to legally take on Soros’ Open Society Foundation

8
Chandigarh

Homemaker’s contribution no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

10
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters, seeks action taken on drugs

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

Hits out at the CM for the ‘breaking down of law and order s...

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on Moon

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the m...

Improving India-China relations serves common interests: President Xi to PM Modi

India denies Chinese claim that PM had sought meeting with Xi at BRICS summit

Modi and Xi indulge in diplomatic sparring

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw

Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Threat letters to Sikhs in Pak condemned

Jathedar condemns threat letters to Sikhs in Pakistan

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first level checking of EVMs

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead

Man seeks justice for sons

Suicide by brothers in Jalandhar: Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Jalandhar West AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Three planning to commit dacoity at factory held

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT

Pbi varsity to issue books via software