FIFA postpone Ukraine v Scotland World Cup qualifier

Zurich, March 8
Ukraine’s World Cup play-off semi-final match against Scotland has been postponed, after the Scottish Football Association received notification from FIFA on Monday.
A postponement of the match, due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on March 24, had been requested by Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion.
The play-off final for the winners – against either Wales or Austria – will now also be delayed as a result of the decision.
Discussions are will now begin for a new date, with the Nations League window in June expected to be the most likely option.
The postponement has yet to be publically confirmed by FIFA. AP
