FIFA rules panel stresses need for more added time

Washington

The 100-minute matches that became routine at the World Cup in Qatar are set to become routine in club soccer, FIFA’s rule-making panel said today. The panel known as IFAB stressed the need for accurate calculation of time added on for stoppages in play because of injuries, substitutions, time-wasting and goal celebrations.

New Delhi

Haryana shooter Karan crowned champion

Aakanksha Bansal of the CISF and Haryana’s Karan Sehrawat were crowned champions at the ongoing 11th India Open Championship at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here today. While Aakanksha clinched gold over Uttar Pradesh’s Yashika Goel 17-15 in the women’s 10m air pistol final, Karan was a 16-8 winner over Uttarakhand’s Akshit Chauhan in the men’s section.

Johannesburg

Pranavi finishes 22nd, Lily wins Joburg Ladies Open

India’s Pranavi Urs stumbled in the final round carding a disappointing 4-over 77 to sign off tied-22nd at the Joburg Ladies Open here. It saw her slip from tied-ninth to tied- 22nd on the leaderboard. Ridhima Dilawari shot a 2-under 73 to end T-47th. Egland’s Lily May Humphreys produced a dramatic finish with a round of 6-under 67 including three birdies in last six holes.

Acapulco (Mexico)

Paul outlasts fellow American Fritz, reaches final

Tommy Paul defeated fellow American and longtime rival Taylor Fritz 6-3 6-7(2) 7-6(2) in a three-hour marathon match and secured a spot in the Mexican Open final. — Agencies