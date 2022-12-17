FIFA targets $11bn revenue through 2026 WC

FIFA expects to earn $11 billion through 2026 with a 48-team men’s World Cup in North America set to deliver a big rise in revenue. The four-year budget was presented today to the ruling FIFA Council which foresees almost 50% raise in income mainly tied to broadcasting and sponsor deals for the men’s World Cup, plus ticketing and hospitality at a tournament which will use several NFL stadiums. FIFA typically makes conservative budget estimates and ends up overshooting targets. The $7.5 billion revenue announced in Qatar last month for the 2019-22 commercial cycle was $1 billion more than the forecast budget. There is also uncertainty over exactly how many games will be played — and sold to broadcasters — at the 48-team World Cup.

Spain’s Busquets retires from internationals

Sergio Busquets, who has been a mainstay in Spain’s midfield for more than a decade and helped the country win the 2010 World Cup, is retiring from international football. The 34-year-old Busquets, who also won the 2012 European Championship, is ending his Spain career after 143 appearances. Only Sergio Ramos (180) and Iker Casillas (167) played more games for Spain. “It has been an honor to represent my country at the highest level, to be a world and European champion, to be captain and play so many games, with greater or less success but always giving it my all,” Busquets said. Busquets captained Spain at the World Cup in Qatar.

Kaka and Ronaldinho during the FIFA Legends Cup in Doha. Reuters

Morocco picked to host Club World Cup

Morocco was rewarded by FIFA today with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions League winner from the United States, will play in the traditional seven-team tournament on February 1-11. After Morocco’s inspiring run to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar, the country will now stage the next global soccer event in six weeks’ time, FIFA’s ruling council decided. Agencies