FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Colombia, Spain in semis

Margao
Colombia defeated a nine-member Tanzania 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup here today. In the day’s other quarterfinal, Spain rallied to beat Japan 2-1.
Bengaluru
PKL: Bharat helps Bengaluru Bulls stun U Mumba
U Mumba were in a fantastic position at 24-11 at the end of the first half, but Bengaluru Bulls’ raider Bharat helped his team register a 42-32 win in the Pro Kabaddi League today.
Pontevedra (Spain)
Aman wins 57kg title at U-23 World Championships
Freestyle wrestler Aman grabbed India’s first gold medal of the ongoing edition of the U-23 World Championships when he outplayed Turkey’s Ahmet Duman in the 57kg category title clash here today. Aman scored all his points in the second period while his opponent got his points with a couple of two-pointers in each period.
Johor (Malaysia)
India beat Malaysia in Sultan of Johor Cup
The Indian junior men’s hockey team began its Sultan of Johor Cup campaign with a 5-2 thrashing of hosts Malaysia. Amandeep (6th minute), Araijeet Singh Hundal (10th), Boby Singh Dhami (20th), Sudeep Chirmako (26th), and Shardanand Tiwari (56th) scored for India. — Agencies
