FIFA WC qualifiers: Foul play? India knocked out by Qatar in controversial fashion

Doha, June 11

Poor refereeing robbed India of a chance to secure a historic entry into the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Asian champions Qatar rode on a controversial goal to emerge 2-1 winners here today.

India were ahead thanks to Lallianzuala Chhangte's 37th-minute goal but disaster struck when the referee adjudged Yousef Aymen's 73rd-minute equaliser as fair after the ball appeared to have gone out of play.

The controversial decision turned the game on its head as Qatar scored their second through Ahmed Al-Rawi in the 85th minute.

This was after the Indians came within touching distance of scripting history after going 1-0 up at the halftime, with Kuwait and Afghanistan goalless in the day's other match. But the Indian dream was crushed in a space of few minutes in the second half.

Meanwhile, Eid Al-Rashidi struck the winner for Kuwait in the 81st minute. Qatar and Kuwait thus progressed to the second round.

Chhangte shines

Playing barely five days after the international retirement of Sunil Chhetri, not many gave the beleaguered 121-ranked India a chance.

But Igor Stimac's wards looked on course to progress after Chhangte's strike. The 27-year-old struck the ball into the bottom corner after a diagonal pass from Brandon Fernandes. It was a redemption of sorts as he scored after having failed to convert two chances. The strike also made Chhangte India's highest-scoring active player with eight goals.

