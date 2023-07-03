 FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez arrives in Kolkata, accorded a warm reception : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez arrives in Kolkata, accorded a warm reception

FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez arrives in Kolkata, accorded a warm reception

The Argentina goalkeeper heroics in the penalty shootout against France last December had helped his country win its first world title in 36 years

FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Glove winner Emiliano Martinez arrives in Kolkata, accorded a warm reception

Argentina national football team’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, in Kolkata, on Monday. PTI Photo



PTI

Kolkata, July 3

Emiliano Martinez, the significant other of Argentina's third FIFA World Cup triumph, landed here on Monday as the football-mad city continued its tryst with the stars of the spectator sport.

The city that has hosted the likes of Pele, Maradona, Messi and Cafu will for the first time play host to a reigning World Cup winner whose heroics in the penalty shootout against France last December earned Argentina its first world title in 36 years.

Amid tight security arrangements, the Golden Glove winner of the 2022 World Cup checked into his five-star hotel on EM Bypass. A host of events are lined up for Martinez over the next two days.

He was accorded a warm reception by Mohun Bagan officials at the airport where hundreds of Argentina fans waved the Albiceleste colours.

"I'm feeling great. It's a lovely country. I'm delighted to be here. I'm really excited. I promised I'm gonna come to India so I'm here. It's a place I always wanted to come," Martinez said at the start of his two-day visit.

The 30-year-old Martinez will spend the morning in his hotel.

His engagements in the city will begin with a programme titled 'Tahader Katha' in the afternoon where he would interact with about 500 school kids at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

Then, he will head to Mohun Bagan ground where he is slated to felicitate 10 Bengal goalkeepers, including Bhaskar Ganguly and Hemanta Dora.

An exhibition match will be held between Mohun Bagan All Stars and Kolkata Police All Stars in the evening.

On Wednesday, the concluding day of his trip, Martinez will head to Sreebhumi Club in Lake Town where he will be part of the 'Paanch e Paanch' programme.

He will award the winners of the programme besides engaging in a football clinic for the youngsters at Santosh Mitra Square.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper flew into the City of Joy from Dhaka where he met the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Terming it an "extraordinary" trip, Martinez wrote on his Instagram: "The people here, with their love, care, and unrivaled hospitality, have truly melted my heart. I eagerly anticipate my return to this beautiful country in the near future." Martinez presented Hasina with an autographed Albiceleste jersey and he was also seen getting photographed and accepting a bajpakhi (hawk).

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister's Office, the police, the airport authority, and countless others whose names I might not know but whose efforts were no less significant. You have all played a part in crafting this special bond that I now share with Bangladesh.

"So, until my next visit, I bid you farewell, leaving a piece of my heart here. I am forever charmed by Bangladesh baazpakhi," Martinez said.

Martinez's visit adds to the city's date with football legends.

Famous World Cupper of then USSR, Lev Yashin visited the city twice -- once with the Soviet team who toured India in 1955 and as a chief guest during the IFA Shield final in 1973.

Kolkata, then, figured on the world football map when Brazilian great Pele along with fellow World Cupper Carlos Alberto visited with New York Cosmos for an exhibition tie against Mohun Bagan in 1977, which generated huge interest among the city crowd.

German and Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn bid farewell to competitive football by playing an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan in the summer of 2008.

Gerd Muller, Karl Heinze Rumminiege and Diego Forlan had also graced the city.  

#Football #France

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

2
Punjab

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

3
Haryana

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

4
Punjab

Bungling in langar leftover proceeds at Golden Temple puts SGPC in dock

5
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

6
Haryana

Rs 450-crore land scam comes to fore in Panipat

7
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

8
World

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma makes surprise visit to Pakistan; picture surfaces

9
Himachal

British-era bridle paths to be restored in Himachal Pradesh

10
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP president Sharad Pawar removes MPs Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel from party

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

The NCP chief maintained there was a need to fight forces cr...

PM Modi chairs ‘fruitful’ meeting of Council of Ministers amid heightened buzz around likely Cabinet reshuffle

PM Modi chairs ‘fruitful’ meeting of Council of Ministers amid heightened buzz around likely Cabinet reshuffle

In Council of Ministers meeting, some ministries generally g...

Praful Patel appoints Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP chief, Ajit Pawar named legislature party leader

Praful Patel appoints Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP chief, Ajit Pawar named legislature party leader

‘Today is Guru Purnima; we all wish that Sharad Pawar contin...

Anil Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate in FEMA case

Enforcement Directorate questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case

Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in money launderin...

Parliamentary panel head Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals out of Uniform Civil Code ambit; Opposition questions timing: Sources

Parliamentary panel head Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals out of Uniform Civil Code ambit; Opposition questions timing: Sources

Sources indicate the possibility of a Bill on UCC is remote ...


Cities

View All

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

Transformer, maze of wires a safety risk at school entrance

Heaps of garbage welcome visitors at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Park

Ex-servicemen go on hunger strike

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across city?

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Bathinda: Farmers end protest after admn’s assurance on crop compensation

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at Terraced Garden in Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after chlorine gas leak in Mohali’s Lalru

Chandigarh civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to Chandigarh MC's garbage management plans

Services of 400 'specialists' engaged by Delhi government terminated: L-G office

Delhi LG terminates services of 400 specialists; AAP government says Saxena acting illegally

2 Delhi AAP MLAs sentenced ‘till rising of court’ for rioting, attacking policemen

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail plea in money-laundering case

Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for non-contribution in RRTS project; directs to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3 killed in road accident in Punjab’s Banga

3 killed in road accident in Punjab's Banga

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Couple dies of snakebite in Ludhiana

Couple dies of snakebite in Ludhiana

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Ex-Deputy Speaker to be cremated in Patiala

Punjab ex-Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh to be cremated in Patiala

Ukraine war hits ammo supply, training of Indian shooters suffers

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run