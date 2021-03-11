FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian women's hockey team goes down fighting 1-2 against hosts Belgium

Antwerp (Belgium), June 11

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 1-2 defeat against the hosts Belgium in their first of the two-legged FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 tie at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein, here on Saturday.

Captain Barbara Nelen (3') and Amre Ballenghien (35') were the goal scorers for Belgium, while Lalremsiami (48') scored the lone goal for India.

An attacking start to the match saw both the teams creating opportunities in the opening minutes, but it was Belgium who got better as they took the lead through Captain Nelen Barbara in the third minute.

The hosts piled pressure on India with their structured attack and earned two penalty corners in the 5th and 7th minutes, respectively, but the Indian defence stood tall to deny them from scoring the second goal. Minutes later, India earned their first penalty corner of the match, but Rani's attempt went off target, thus missing out on fetching an equaliser in the first quarter.

Trailing by a goal, India started putting pressure on the Belgian defence and midfield. They even created an opportunity in the opening minutes, but Neha's pass to Salima Tete inside the circle went wide. The home side responded with a quick counterattack which helped them earn back-to-back Penalty Corners, but yet again missed out on converting their chances.

With Belgium slightly dominating the possession, did try to create opportunities, but the Indian defence fought hard against everything the Belgian threw at them and ensured no further goals were scored at the end of the first half.

Belgium started the third quarter aggressively and earned a penalty corner in the 32nd minute of the match, but their attempt went wide of the goal post. In the 35th Minute, Andre Ballenghien found the back of the net to give the hosts a 2-0 lead. The Indian defence were caught off guard as Belgium took the long corner quickly and a pass inside the circle gets the final touch from Ballenghien.

After making some more inroads inside the Indian circle, Belgium earned yet another PC but failed to convert it as their attempt hit on the foot of the Belgian attacker, thus India got the hit out.

Not giving up easily, the Indian team put up an improvised attack that saw them converting one of their two chances at the start of the final quarter. After Ishka Choudhary's shot on target, it was young forward Lalremsiami who pulled a goal back for India in the 48th minute.

She won the ball in the attacking quarter and calmly slotted it home. India went on to pile constant pressure on Belgium in their bid to score an equaliser in the closing stages of the match, but the home side kept the Indians at bay and sealed a 2-1 victory. — IANS