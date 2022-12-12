FIH Nations Cup: India beat Chile in campaign opener

Valencia: India began their campaign in the FIH Women’s Hockey Nations Cup with an emphatic 3-1 win over Chile in a Pool B match here today. India play Japan tomorrow.

Multan

Imam and Shakeel fifties hold up England in Multan

Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel struck defiant half-centuries to keep Pakistan in the hunt but England maintained the upper hand in the action-packed second Test today. Pakistan dominated the morning session when they bowled out England for 275. England’s seamers conjured up three magical deliveries after the lunch break to wrest back the initiative. Pakistan, who finished Day 3 on 198/4, are still 157 runs short of their 355-run target.

Chattogram

Injured Rohit Sharma out of first Test vs Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting here on Wednesday, due to a thumb injury. Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named his replacement. KL Rahul will captain the side in Sharma’s absence. Agencies