FIH Nations Cup: India beat Japan, put one foot in semis

Valencia
The Indian women’s hockey team thwarted a late fightback from Japan to secure a 2-1 victory and virtually seal a semifinal spot in the Nations Cup here today. Salima Tete gave India a fifth-minute lead. Teenager Beauty Dungdung scored her first international goal at the senior level to double India’s lead in the 40th minute. Rui Takashima pulled a goal back in the 49th minute but India managed to hold on. India will play South Africa in their concluding league match on Wednesday.
Srinagar
RoundGlass Punjab end Real Kashmir’s unbeaten run
Pranjal Bhumij scored the solitary goal as RoundGlass Punjab FC overcame a nine-man Real Kashmir FC 1-0 in an I-League match here today. Punjab jumped to the third position, while Real Kashmir still lead the table. agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...