FIH Nations Cup: India beat Japan, put one foot in semis

Valencia

The Indian women’s hockey team thwarted a late fightback from Japan to secure a 2-1 victory and virtually seal a semifinal spot in the Nations Cup here today. Salima Tete gave India a fifth-minute lead. Teenager Beauty Dungdung scored her first international goal at the senior level to double India’s lead in the 40th minute. Rui Takashima pulled a goal back in the 49th minute but India managed to hold on. India will play South Africa in their concluding league match on Wednesday.

Srinagar

RoundGlass Punjab end Real Kashmir’s unbeaten run

Pranjal Bhumij scored the solitary goal as RoundGlass Punjab FC overcame a nine-man Real Kashmir FC 1-0 in an I-League match here today. Punjab jumped to the third position, while Real Kashmir still lead the table. agencies